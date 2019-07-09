New
JCPenney · 19 mins ago
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Amazon · 2 days ago
Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella
$95 $157
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Suncast 22-Gallon Storage Seat Box
$30
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Suncast 22-Gallon Storage Seat Box in Taupe for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- hinged lid and supports up to 250 lbs
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$144 $270
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $37 Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Features
- Loveseat
- Two chairs
- Coffee table with glass top
JCPenney · 5 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Sealy Humbolt Ltd Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress w/ Box Spring
$599
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Sealy Humbolt Ltd Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress and Box Spring from $704.71. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the starting price to $599. With free shipping, that's at least $1,101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Twin for $599 ($1,101 off)
- Twin XL for $629 ($1,271 off)
- Full for $649 ($1,351 off)
- Queen for $699 ($1,401 off)
- Split Queen for $789 ($1,541 off)
- King $998.99 ($2,001 off)
- Cal King for $998.99 ($2,001 off)
JCPenney · 1 mo ago
City Streets Men's Drawstring Pants
$6
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the City Streets Men's Drawstring Pants in several colors (Red/Black pictured) for $6.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 6 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Lakehurst 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
$462 $2,200
$15 shipping
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Lakehurst 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $659.99. Coupon code "BED8" drops it to $560.99. With $15 for shipping, that's $1,639 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "BLAC43" now drops the price to $461.99. Note that it doesn't stack with the coupon mentioned above. Buy Now
Features
- 6 chairs, 1 table
- Table measures 73.8" x 38.8" x 28"
