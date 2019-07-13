New
JCPenney · 22 mins ago
$561 $2,200
$15 shipping
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Lakehurst 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $659.99. Coupon code "BED8" drops it to $560.99. With $15 for shipping, that's $1,639 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6 chairs, 1 table
- Table measures 73.8" x 38.8" x 28"
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/13/2019
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
