That's $1,738 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Now drops to $49.99 in cart. Buy Now at Google Express
That's a savings of $1,000 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
That's $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
