JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$462 $2,200
$15 shipping
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Lakehurst 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $659.99. Coupon code "BED8" drops it to $560.99. With $15 for shipping, that's $1,639 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "BLAC43" now drops the price to $461.99. Note that it doesn't stack with the coupon mentioned above. Buy Now
Features
- 6 chairs, 1 table
- Table measures 73.8" x 38.8" x 28"
Details
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Whitmor 3-Drawer Storage Chest
$50 $70
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Whitmor 3-Drawer Storage Chest in Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- viewable windows
- magnetic lift-up front
- measures 33.5" x 17.5" x 15"
Wayfair · 18 hrs ago
Wayfair 4th of July Blowout
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
Wayfair takes up to 75% off select furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding, and more during its July 4th Blowout. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping. Shop Now
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard
$71 $339
$11 shipping
Macy's offers the Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard in Dark Grey (pictured) or Greyish Beige for $79 plus $10.95 for shipping. That's $260 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Features
- 5-level adjustable wood post attaching the headboard
- 2-level adjustable wood post attaching the bed frame
- It measures about 56" x 3" x 25"
JCPenney · 22 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
