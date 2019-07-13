JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
- available in select sizes S to XXL
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
