Shop over 500 different outdoor lighting options from wall lights to pendant lights and everything in between. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Urban Barn Collection 13" High Black Outdoor Wall Light for $40 (half off).
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
Apply coupon code "XUU8WBYM" for a total savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rainbow.
- Sold by F.Z Direct via Amazon.
- 180° rotation
- HD glass lens
- 5V 5W USB power supply
- Model: CHD-002
Apply coupon code "EULG7VW4" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lindaus via Amazon.
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 16 multicolored options
- 360 premium 5050 SMD LEDs
- 40 key remote with dimmer and brightness controls
- Model: 5050,30d
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
Shop ceiling lights starting at $20, table lamps at $20, floor lamps at $100, ceiling fans at $92, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Kathy Ireland Sonnett 63 1/2" High Twin Pull Floor Lamp for $99.95 ($100 off).
Sign In or Register