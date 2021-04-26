Shop over 1,300 lights, including wall sconces, post lights, pendants, security lights, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Orders of $49 ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99
- Pictured is the Progress Lighting Gibbes Street 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce for $99.20 ($20 off).
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
Apply coupon code "XUU8WBYM" for a total savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rainbow.
- Sold by F.Z Direct via Amazon.
- 180° rotation
- HD glass lens
- 5V 5W USB power supply
- Model: CHD-002
Apply coupon code "EULG7VW4" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lindaus via Amazon.
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 16 multicolored options
- 360 premium 5050 SMD LEDs
- 40 key remote with dimmer and brightness controls
- Model: 5050,30d
That's $5.98 per square foot and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Build.com
- In Tan / White / Gray blend.
- 9.9-square feet of coverage
- natural Indonesian stone
- Model: MT-L3RTWG
Shop over 40 products, including door knobs, hinges, and deadbolts. Shop Now at Build.com
- Pictured is the Design House 3.5" x 3.5" Steel Mortise Hinge for $1.89 (low by $3).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $49.
Save on refrigerators, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves, range hoods, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Shop bathroom light fixtures from $10, ceiling fans starting at $69, kitchen faucets as low as $54, mirrors from $19, accent hardware as low as $1, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $49.
Sign In or Register