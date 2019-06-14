New
Today only, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers the Outdoor 3000PSI Electric 5-Nozzle Pressure Washer for $139.90. Coupon code "YES23" cuts the price to $116.10. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- built-in soap tank
- 1.9GPM water flow
- power cord
- Model: 33EPW002-3000P-02
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
Amazon · 1 wk ago
General Tools 76-Piece Pocket Hole Jig Kit
$22 $27
free shipping w/ Price
Amazon offers Prime members the General Tools 76-Piece Pocket Hole Jig Kit for $21.76 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although it was $6 less in December. Buy Now
- pocket hole jig with clamp
- #32 3/8" Step Drill Bit
- 3/8" steel stop collar
- hex wrench 6" square drive bit
- 24 coarse square drive screws
- 24 fine square drive screws
- 24 wooden pocket hole plugs
- hard plastic carrying case
- Model: 850
Amazon · 1 day ago
Meterk 4-in-1 Electronic Wall Scanner
$25 $38
free shipping
Fivepointy via Amazon offers the Meterk 4-in-1 Electronic Wall Scanner for $37.97. Coupon code "UDTB4C4A" drops the price to $24.68. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- detection for wood, metal, copper, and moisture
- center stud location
- deep scan mode
- large LCD display
- takes 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: MK55
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Blendx Universal Socket Set
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Blendx via Amazon offers its Blendx Universal Socket Set for $9.99. Coupon code "EX8D68PO" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last month's mention, $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- self-adjusting function
- chrome vanadium steel
- fits standard 1/4" to 3/4" and metric 7mm to 19mm nuts and bolt heads
- 3/8" power drill adapter included
- Model: FBA_BLENDX
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Father's Day Refurb Sale
Amazon discounts a selection of refurbished laptops, monitors, power tools, and more as part of its Father's Day Refurb Sale. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- bits feature FlexTorq which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 3 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
