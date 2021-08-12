Ouidad Coupon: 20% off + 7 free samples

New
Ouidad · 34 mins ago
20% off + 7 free samples
free shipping w/ $50
Apply coupon code "OUISAVE20" to get 20% off sitewide. Plus, choose 7 free samples in cart. Shop Now at Ouidad
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders over $50 get free shipping.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "I discovered this brand over 20 years ago when I decided to love my curly hair, and although I have tried other products, I always come back to Ouidad, as nothing else controls my frizz like it. My daughter recently started wearing her hair curly, and it is the only thing that works for her texture as well (you can shop products by curl type to help you decide what to use). This deal is great, because not only do you get 20% off your order, you get a chance to sample 7 other of their products for free!"
- Pictured is the Ouidad 33.8-oz. Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel for $60 after coupon ($15 off).
Details
Comments
Ends Today
2 wks ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$8.99
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 when you present this printable coupon. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$25 $44
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we've seen and a low now by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
16 hrs ago
L'Oreal Le Color Gloss In-Shower Toning Gloss Sample
free
free shipping
Try it free before you pay $13 for 4 oz. at Walmart. Shop Now
Features
- 1st At-Home Gloss you use in the shower that enhances tone and boosts shine
Amazon · 6 days ago
Botanic Hearth Peppermint Oil Shampoo and Conditioner 16-oz. Bottle Set
$23 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Botanic Health via Amazon.
Features
- w/ Keratin for thinning hair
