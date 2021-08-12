Ouidad Coupon: 20% off + 7 free samples
Ouidad · 34 mins ago
Ouidad Coupon
20% off + 7 free samples
free shipping w/ $50

Apply coupon code "OUISAVE20" to get 20% off sitewide. Plus, choose 7 free samples in cart. Shop Now at Ouidad

  • Shipping adds $5.95, but orders over $50 get free shipping.
  Posted by Liz.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I discovered this brand over 20 years ago when I decided to love my curly hair, and although I have tried other products, I always come back to Ouidad, as nothing else controls my frizz like it. My daughter recently started wearing her hair curly, and it is the only thing that works for her texture as well (you can shop products by curl type to help you decide what to use). This deal is great, because not only do you get 20% off your order, you get a chance to sample 7 other of their products for free!"
  • Pictured is the Ouidad 33.8-oz. Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel for $60 after coupon ($15 off).
  • Code "OUISAVE20"
  • Expires 8/14/2021
    Published 34 min ago
