Walmart · 19 mins ago
Ottomanson Flokati Collection Faux Sheepskin Shag Rug
$12 $38
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Check out more deals and gifts under $25.
  • available in several colors (Gray pictured)
  • 2-ft. x 3-ft.
  • 100% polyester high pile
  • stain resistant and non-shedding
