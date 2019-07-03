New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ottomanson Armada Sofa Sleeper w/ Storage
$362 $680
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ottomanson Armada Fabric Sofa Sleeper with Storage in Emerald Blue/Black for $362.24. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $49.97 freight shipping fee. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $188 in any color. Buy Now
Tips
  • Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also via in-store pickup.
Features
  • measures 88" x 30" x 35" as a sofa (47" x 74" as a bed)
  • includes 2 throw pillows
  • hidden storage space under seat
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Ottomanson
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register