Walmart · 1 hr ago
$362 $680
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ottomanson Armada Fabric Sofa Sleeper with Storage in Emerald Blue/Black for $362.24. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $49.97 freight shipping fee. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $188 in any color. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also via in-store pickup.
Features
- measures 88" x 30" x 35" as a sofa (47" x 74" as a bed)
- includes 2 throw pillows
- hidden storage space under seat
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa
$310
free shipping
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Gray or Light Gray for $309.99 with free shipping. Although unavailable for comparison elsewhere, that's a great price a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Features
- measures 79" x 30" x 35’’
Amazon · 5 days ago
Safavieh Livingston Soho Foldable Sofa Bed
$369 $480
free shipping
Amazon offers the Safavieh Livingston Collection Soho Tufted Foldable Sofa Bed in Orange for $369 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22, although most stores charge over $400. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same.
Features
- folds into a futon-style bed
- made of metal and eucalyptus wood with polyester upholstery
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa
$207 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.89 with free shipping. That's $21 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5, although most merchants charge well over $300. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will ship in one to two weeks.
Features
- measures 80.3" x 32" x 32.7"
- microfiber upholstery
- tufted back cushions
- Model: CC-HRF-KS3-M26-DG-RA
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Sectional Sofa
$600
free shipping
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ottomanson One Hundred Dollar Bill Rug
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers Prime members the Ottomanson 22" x 53" One Hundred Dollar Bill Area Rug for $11.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for $2 less last October. It features a non-slip rubber backing.
Update: The price is now $11.43.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ottomanson Kids' 3x6-Foot Hopscotch Rug
$23
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Ottomanson Garden Collection Kids' Hopscotch Rug in Grey for $23.06 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3, although most stores charge at least $15 more. Buy Now
Tips
- The Blue option is priced slightly lower at $22.72, but stock may be limited.
Features
- measures 2'7" x 6'
- made of 100% nylon
