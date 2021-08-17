Otterbox + Pop Symmetry Series Cases for iPhone from $17
eBay · 53 mins ago
Otterbox + Pop Symmetry Series Cases for iPhone
from $17
free shipping

You'd pay around $30 for the cheapest of these cases elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay

  • Posted by Stefanie.
  • Why does she love this deal? "My girls and I love having Pop Sockets on our phones for different reasons. This style case makes having one feel more secure since it's built in to the case rather than stuck on with adhesive. You can also swap out the pop for a different design if wanted."
  • There are a selection of colors for iPhone X / XS, XS Max, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max available at different prices.
  • Sold by cyee0118 via eBay.
Features
  • built-in pop socket
  • wireless charging compatible
  • Published 53 min ago
    Verified 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
