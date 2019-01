BuyBeehive via Rakuten offers the Oster Classic Series Glass Jar Kitchen Center Blender for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although most stores charge $100 or more. It features a 3-cup food chopper attachment, stainless steel jar, mini-jar, and special milkshake blade. Deal ends February 4.