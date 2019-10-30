New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Oster Digital 6-Slice Stainless Steel Countertop Convection Toaster Oven
$64 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13, although most retailers charge $89 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • temperature range of 150° to 450°
  • dual adjustable racks
  • baking pan and removable crumb tray
  • measures 19.72" x 16.29" x 11.33"
  • Model: TSSTTVMNDG
