That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
Choose from 12 items, with prices ranging from $20 for a waistpack, to backpacks at $30 to $50. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
Coupon code "SALE25" takes $16 off list price. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Legacy Blue/Signal Cyan.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- padded laptop pocket
- compression straps
- inner zip pocket
Save big on a small but quality selection of JanSport backpacks and bags. Shop Now at Amazon
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
Sending care packages to members of the military? Here's six boxes with labels, tape, and customs envelopes delivered to your door at absolutely no cost. Shop Now
- 6 boxes
- address labels
- customs envelopes
- Priority Mail tape
Get an extra $5 in Amazon credit when you turn in $30 in coins at a Coinstar kiosk. Buy Now
- Choose Amazon.com gift card option before turning in your coins at a Coinstar kiosk; you'll receive a unique code to redeem at amazon.com/redeem. The extra $5 in Amazon credit will be applied automatically.
- Offer is limited to the first time a customer chooses an Amazon.com gift card at a kiosk; extra credit can only be applied to items sold by Amazon.
- Promotional credit (the extra $5) expires December 31.
- There's no fee applied when converting coins into Amazon.com gift cards.
