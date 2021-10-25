ToolAnt takes up to 60% off oscillating tool blades as part of its Halloween Sale. They have a wide application range including wood, plastic, metal sheets, drywall, wood with nails, and more. They're compatible with many oscillating tools such as Fein Multimaster, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Hitachi, Black & Decker, Chicago, Craftsman, Dewalt, and more. Shop Now at Toolant
- Pictured is the HCS Multi-Tool Straight Teeth Blade 1-3/8" for $2.19 ($3.30 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or spend $25 or more for free shipping.
Expires 10/31/2021
Published 37 min ago
It's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- for creating pocket-hole joints in materials from 1/2" to 1-1/2" thick
- 360-degree rotating handle
- includes a 2" face clamp and 100 Kreg pocket-hole screws
- Model: KPHJ520PRO
It's a savings of $144 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 18V drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw
- multi-tool
- work light
- 2 batterries
- 18V charger
- bag
- Model: P1819-P411
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
It's $151 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.25", 3/8" and 0.5" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: CMMT45311
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Toolant
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- universal compatibility
- anti-corrosion
It's a savings of at least $5. Shop Now at Toolant
- 5 mil thick
- food-grade PVC
- latex-free
That's a savings of $8. After shipping, you'll pay at least $11 more on eBay. Buy Now at Toolant
- At this price in size Large.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- polyester lining
- abrasion-resistant
- water and oil repellent
- knit elastic wrist
Save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Toolant
- The 48-Pack is $25.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- UV400 lens
- flexible temple with curved tips
