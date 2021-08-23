Oscal Pad 8 10.1" 64GB 4G Android Tablet for $120
Blackview · 14 mins ago
Oscal Pad 8 10.1" 64GB 4G Android Tablet
$120 $200
free shipping

Features
  • 8-core CPU
  • Android 11
  • 10.1" FHD+ display
  • dual SIM 4G
Dealvito
Site says 4G network only works in Europe and Asia.
3 min ago