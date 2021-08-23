Oscal Pad 8 10.1" 64GB 4G Android Tablet for $120

Blackview · 14 mins ago
$120 $200
free shipping
That's a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Blackview
Features
- 8-core CPU
- Android 11
- 10.1" FHD+ display
- dual SIM 4G
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/4/2021
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Back-to-School Laptop Shopping Event at Best Buy
up to $300 off
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Hyundai HyTab Pro 128GB 10.1" Android Tablet (2021)
$170 $200
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. (You'd pay $200 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- MediaTek Helio P60 2GHz 8-core processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 WFHD touch display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: HT10LA1MSGLTM
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4" 64GB Android Tablet (2021) w/ S-Pen
$530 w/ $80 Amazon credit
free shipping
Thanks to the Amazon credit via coupon code "ZG29G3MTOWXC", that's the best deal we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be released on September 8, 2021.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
Features
- Qualcomm SM7325 octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 64GB expandable flash memory
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 11.0 OS
- Model: SM-T733NZKAXAR
eBay · 4 days ago
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.3" 32GB Android Tablet
$129 $160
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $24, although most major retailers charge around $165 or more. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
- 10.3" 1920 x 1200 FHD IPS touchscreen display
- MediaTek Helio P22T 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- kid mode with parental control
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Android Pie
- Model: ZA5T0380US
Blackview · 2 wks ago
Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro True Wireless Earbuds
$60 pre-order $90
free shipping
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Blackview
Tips
- These earbuds will ship August 13, but you can order now to save.
Features
- hybrid active noise cancellation
- triple microphones
- IR proximity sensor
- IPX7 waterproof
- punchy bass
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 7mm driver and graphene-PU composite diaphragm
Sign In or Register