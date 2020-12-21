New
OrnamentShop.com · 16 mins ago
50% off
free 2-day shipping w/ $65
Take half off over 800 ornaments. Shop Now at OrnamentShop.com
- Pictured is the Elf Christmas Ornament from $6 ($6 off).
- Orders of $65 or more get free 2-day shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $15.99.
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Christmas Decorations at Home Depot
up to 67% off
free shipping
Deck your halls with over 550 Christmas decorations to choose from with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Alexander Pine Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree for $99.60 (It's dropped $75 in the last week and is now $150 under list.)
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Christmas Decor at Ace Hardware
up to 85% off
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Ace Hardware Clearance
Discounts on holiday decor & home essentials
free shipping w/ $50
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
eBay · 2 mos ago
Purge LED Mask
$8 $15
free shipping
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
