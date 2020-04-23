Personalize your DealNews Experience
Shop a wide range of beauty products and get an awesome reusable tote and more. Shop Now at Origins
Being quarantined is no excuse to go full Jumanji beard, so why not save on some clippers, trimmers, styling creams, combs, and more. Shop Now
That's $2 off and a low price for clippers in general, particularly as they become harder to find. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
It's the only merchant currently offering this kit. Buy Now at Quill
Hair color starts from just 9 cents, so at least if you ruin your hair in a do-it-yourself salon attempt, you won't have wasted much money experimenting. Otherwise, choose from over 200 items ranging from styling products and nail care to clipper guides and styling shears. Shop Now at Sally Beauty
