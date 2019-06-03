Quickkway via eBay offers the Original Xiaomi MIIIWU 2.4GHz Wireless Keyboard and Anti-Slip Mouse Set in Black or White for $24.39 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 1,000-DPI optical sensor
  • full-size keyboard
  • compatible with PC or Mac