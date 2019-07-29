- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Original Penguin Men's Penguin Print 6" Elastic Volley Swimsuit in Dresden Blue for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Heroh via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (A8#color pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "C7SX3AI7" cuts the starting price to $13.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Shop Now
Yigou via Amazon offers the Feoya Men's Swim Jammers in several colors (Black-f pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "50SAAGDI" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Palace Blue or Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set in Royal Blue for $9.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $12 under last month's mention, $25 off list, and the best price we've ever seen for this style. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Original Penguin Men's Westley Shitake Leather Derby Shoes in Shitake for $36.75 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
