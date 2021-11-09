Apply coupon code "freeshipping009" to bag free shipping (a savings of $6), making this a low by $4. Buy Now at Toolant
- water-repellant latex coating
- sandy latex palm coating
- polyester plus acrylic terry brushed liner
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $3. These pre-Black Friday deals will change over in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on them. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to 35% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Coupon code "dealnews40" takes 40% off for a low by $83. Buy Now at Toolant
- The discount may apply automatically in the cart.
- Size Medium.
- food grade polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- 3mm thickness
- ambidextrous
- powder free
- latex free
That's $2 off list. Buy Now at Toolant
- A 3-Pack is available for $7.49 ($2.50 each).
- Available in two sizes of teeth.
- Shipping adds $5.99, or spend $25 or more for free shipping.
- Compatible with many oscillating tools such as Fein Multimaster, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Hitachi, Black & Decker, Chicago, Craftsman, Dewalt and more. (Check to ensure compatibility.)
That's the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Toolant
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register