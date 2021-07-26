Orfeld H01 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $114

Orfeld · 46 mins ago
$114 $207
free shipping
Save 45% off the list price. Buy Now at Orfeld
Features
- 20,000Pa suction
- 200W brushless motor
- LED lighting
- includes stand and 2 filters
Details
Expires 8/1/2021
Published 46 min ago
Related Offers
Daily Steals · 2 days ago
Open-Box Hoover Power Scrub Elite Carpet Cleaner with HeatForce
$100 $500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNHOVER" to get this price. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 3 cleaning modes
- Heat Force option
- SpinScrub brush system
- Model: FH50250
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Craftsman 2.5-Gallon 1.75 HP Wet/Dry Vac
$24 for members $37
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- portable
- cord wrap
- also functions as a blower
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Craftsman 2.5-Gallon 1.75 HP Wet/Dry Vac
$24 for members $30
free delivery w/ $50
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Amazon · 5 days ago
GeeMo Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
$50 $100
free shipping
Save $50 via coupon code "2AKBY9FL". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jimo-US via Amazon.
Features
- 14kPa suction
- brushless motor
- HEPA filtration system
- storage stand
- Model: G12
