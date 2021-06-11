Orfeld Dog Brush for $7

eBay · 17 mins ago
$6.85 $10
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PETBRUSH1" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Orfeld-Life via Amazon.
- anti-fatigue handle
- self-cleaning button
- 4.6" brush with 89-teeth comb
Amazon · 6 days ago
Honpal LED Aquarium Light
from $8.99
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "50KF8F8H" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several sizes.
- Sold by Homeber via Amazon.
- extendable brackets
- for use with fresh or salt water tanks
- 2 lighting modes (white and blue)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Nature's Miracle Odor Control Universal Charcoal Filter 2-Pack
97 cents $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dogit Small Elevated Dog Bowl
$5.49 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- 10.1-fl. oz. or 1 1/4-cup capacity
- removable, dishwasher safe insert
- Model: 73743
Petco · 2 wks ago
Petco Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 200 clearance items including toys, pet beds, leashes, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Reddy Convertible Cotton Medium Pet Carrier and Mat for $39.99 (half-price at $40 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
eBay · 1 hr ago
PUMA Men's Essentials Jersey Polo
$9.99 $35
free shipping
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's Terrex Eastrail Hiking Shoes (limited sizes)
$40 or 2 pairs for $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $25 for one pair and $70 for two pairs in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add 2 pairs to cart to see the discount.
- In Black.
eBay · 3 days ago
Hanes Men's FreshIQ Flex Boxer Briefs 7-Pack
$13 in cart $16
free shipping
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
eBay · 2 days ago
The North Face Men's Fuse Form Dot Matrix Waterproof Jacket
$61 $299
free shipping
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
