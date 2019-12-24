Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier
$50 $160
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $40.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3-stages of filtration
  • HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
  • silent technology & remote control
  • Model: WK10052QPC
  • Published 1 hr ago
