Walmart · 28 mins ago
Orbit B-Hyve Bluetooth Hose Faucet Timer
$28 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • allows you to control a faucet via mobile app
  • built-in flow meter
  • ime and volume settings
  • pairs with the B-hyve Hub (sold separately)
  • Model: 21005
