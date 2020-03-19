Free Daily Workout Videos

Personalize your DealNews Experience
In response to Covid-19, Orangetheory (unrelated to Orange Julius, to my disappointment) offers a daily 30-minute bodyweight workout available on their website as well as Youtube for those who prefer it, so you can work off that recent bout of stress-eating or just get some endorphins flowing. Shop Now
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
Today only, save sitewide on a wide variety of activewear, sporting goods, and outdoor items. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on a selection of items from Field & Stream, Lifetime, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Sharp discounts on a range of knives, hatchets, machetes, and multitools. Shop Now at Amazon
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
