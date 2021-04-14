New
Oral-B · 1 hr ago
$90 $200
free shipping
Apply code "SAVE10" to save $110 off list. It's a great deal considering you'll pay about $120 for a single toothbrush elsewhere. Buy Now at Oral-B
Features
- includes 2 handles, 2 cases, 2 chargers, and 3 brush heads
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Seago Kids' Electric Toothbrush
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50RYFLUR" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Pink or Green.
- The 3Green&Pink replacement heads drop to $4.99, and the 5pink options drop to $8.99 via the same code.
- Sold by Seago via Amazon.
Features
- LED light
- smart timer
- IPX7 waterproof
- 24,000 strokes per minute
- Model: SG977
eBay · 2 wks ago
SimpliSonic PureClean Ultrasonic Toothbrush
$32 $130
free shipping
Save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Black.
- Sold by Circuit City via eBay.
Features
- 25,000 to 48,000 strokes per minute
- 5 modes
- built-in timer
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 700mAh rechargeable battery
- includes charging base and 12 heads
- Model: SIMPLI602
Sign In or Register