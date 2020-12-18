Save $25 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by crazycazboys via eBay.
- 6 cleaning modes
- gum protection technology
- 360° SmartRing with LED lights
- visible pressure sensor
- 2 minute timer
- Bluetooth for use with Oral-B app
- includes rechargeable handle, brush head, charger, and travel case
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Orchid Purple or White.
- oscillates, rotates, & pulsates
- programmable 360 SmartRing w/ LED lights
- Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, & Pro Clean cleaning modes
- Model: 10601992
That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 2-minute brush timer
- light-up visible pressure sensor
- compatible w/ Oral-B brush heads
- Model: 80332622
Clip the off on-page coupon for a low by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 6 cleaning modes
- integrated timer & pressure sensor
- sync w/ smartphone via Bluetooth
- 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates
- Model: D701.535.6XC
- UPC: 069055126332
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 5 modes
- 3 iO Ultimate Clean brush heads, 2 magnetic chargers, and 2 travel cases
- Model: 80351438
Shop and save on electric toothbrushes, manual brushes, and brush refills. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Oral-B FlossAction Toothbrush Refill Brush Heads 5-Pack for $19.59 with first Sub & Save ($15 under what you'd pay at Target for a 3-Pack).
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-minute Smartimer
- up to 14-day battery life
- Model: HX3411/04
- UPC: 075020083722
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
- soft bristles
- colors will vary
- sasy-to-grip handle
Apply code "YOUSAVE" and this $10 mail-in rebate to get $21 under our mention from March and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in 3 colors (White pictured).
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed December 25 to January 3.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or orders over $75 ship for free.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
That's 40% off and the best price we've seen since this summer Buy Now at Amazon
- Same price at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Walgreens
- Removes up to 100% more plaque than an ordinary manual toothbrush
- Senses when you brush too hard with pressure sensor
- In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth
- Model: 1000
- UPC: 069055859636
Sign In or Register