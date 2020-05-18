Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush
$100 $300
free shipping

The other major retailers are charging between $200 and $300. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Target matches
  • 6 cleaning modes
  • real-time feedback on brushing habits via the Oral-B mobile app Gum Protection Technology app
  • timer
