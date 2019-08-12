New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Optimus Electric Portable Oscillating Ceramic Heater
$19 $124
$6 shipping

Walmart offers the Optimus Electric Portable Oscillating Ceramic Heater in $19.23 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 heat settings
  • 4-position function switch
  • motorized, oscillating base rotates 75 degrees
  • tip-over safety switch
  • overheat protection circuit with a warning light
  • measures 9" x 7" x 12"
  • Model: HEOP7248
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Heaters Walmart Optimus
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register