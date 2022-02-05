LightInTheBox · 11 mins ago
$9.44 $14
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DPO" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in 6.5" and 9" at this price.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- polycarbonate lenses
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prismacolor Premier Advanced Hand Lettering Set
$15 $41
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 below Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 pencils
- 7 illustration markers
- 2 dual-ended art markers
- eraser
- tips/tricks pamphlet
- Model: 2023754
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book
$6.79 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 128 pages
- 63 paintings from Thomas Kinkade's Disney Dreams Collection
TomTop · 4 days ago
Atomstack 40W Desktop Laser Engraver
$280 $290
free shipping
That's $179 off the list price via coupon code "2022A5PRO". Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- fixed-focus laser
- 410x400mm engraving area
- for several types of material
- protective cover for eye protection
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- Model: A5 Pro
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Sculpfun S9 Laser Engraving Machine
$309 $486
free shipping
It's $177 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- 5.5- to 6-watt diode laser power
- 410mm x 420mm carving area
- 0.06mm laser focus
- laser filter cover
LightInTheBox · 6 days ago
Lenovo LP40 Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds
$10 $21
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
Features
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
21Grams Men's 2-Piece Compression Suit
$14 $29
$8 shipping
Apply coupon code "SETS15" to save $99 off the list price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Available in several colors.
LightInTheBox · 2 wks ago
Lenovo LP1S Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds
$9.94 $21
$5.41 shipping
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Features
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds
$10 $21
$6 shipping
Apply coupon code "LP80" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- In White or Black.
Features
- 300mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- Model: LP80
