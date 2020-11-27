opolar.com · 49 mins ago
$48 $57
free shipping
Apply code "opolar15" to save $32 off the list price. Buy Now at opolar.com
Features
- Built-in USB rechargeable battery
- up to 30 minutes continuous spray on a single charge
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
White Elephant Gifts at Amazon
Save Now
free shipping w/ Prime
While the King of Siam thought the giving of white elephants to courtiers who displeased him would be costly and bring them to ruin, these "white elephant" gifts won't break the bank. You'll find hundreds of zany, unique, and funny gifts to exchange at any party. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 5 days ago
La Crosse Technology Curved Digital Alarm Clock w/ Mirrored LED Lens Display
$26 $50
free shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be in stock on November 24, however it can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- USB port
- dual alarms
- DST on/off switch
- 12/24 hour manual set time display
- displays indoor temperature and humidity
- adjustable days and adjustable snooze duration time
- Model: 602-247
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Acurite Galileo Thermometer with Glass Globe Barometer
$26 $47
free shipping
That's at least $11 less than other stores charge, such as Newegg. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- cylindrical thermometer and barometer set
- features the world globe etched in the glass
- mounted on a wood base
- approximately 8" long and 8" high
- Model: 00795A2
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Smart Self-Balancing Hover Skates
$200 $400
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
Sign In or Register