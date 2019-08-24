New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper
$46
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $54.49. In-cart it drops to $46.32. With free shipping, that's $33 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now

Tips
  • This item is new but doesn't include the original packaging.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • Weighs 3.5-lbs.
  • 120mph airflow velocity
  • Includes charger and eight attachments
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/24/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register