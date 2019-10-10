New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-box Samsung Galaxy S4 10.5" 64GB Android Tablet
$399 $699
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen in any condition and $149 under the price of a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • a 1-year warranty is included
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core 2.35GHz processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
  • 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register