New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$304
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Sport Band Aluminum Smart Watch in Black for $304 with free shipping. That's $56 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for the Series 4 44mm model in any condition. It's also $75 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now

Tips
  • While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
  • A 1-year warranty from Quick Ship Electronics applies.
Features
  • Digital crown with haptic feedback
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Fall detection + SOS emergency
  • Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Up to 18-hour battery life
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register