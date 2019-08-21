Personalize your DealNews Experience
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Sport Band Aluminum Smart Watch in Black for $304 with free shipping. That's $56 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for the Series 4 44mm model in any condition. It's also $75 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in
White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch in White for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $129.95 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag a $20 Amazon gift card. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
unitforhome via eBay offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $32.99. With free shipping, that's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
World Wide Stereo via eBay offers 2 Sonos Play:1 All-in-One Wireless Streaming Speakers with Flexson Charging Stands in White or Black for the in-cart price of $299.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $58. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Gold for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this 2017 model. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
