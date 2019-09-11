New
Open-box Apple HomePod Smart Speaker
$199 $349
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $80 under the best deal we could find for a sealed unit today.) Buy Now

  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies
  • Siri-controlled
  • A8 chip
  • 6 microphones
  • Apple Music integration
  • beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
  • woofer
