Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the open-box iRobot Roomba 770 WiFi Robotic Vacuum for $299. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to. Plus, you'll receive $56.98 in Rakuten Super Points. With, and assuming you use the points, that's $148 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It's self-charging and features a 3-stage cleaning system.Note: No warranty information is provided.