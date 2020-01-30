Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Open-Box iMac i5 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop (2019)
$949 $1,499
free shipping

That's $400 less than the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • While this item is new, the original packaging may be distressed.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty is provided.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5 3.0Ghz 6-core CPU
  • 21.5" 4096x2304 Retina 4K display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion storage
  • Radeon Pro 560X graphics
  • macOS 10.14 Mojave
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iMac eBay Apple
Core i5 Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register