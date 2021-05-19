Open Box and Refurb OtterBox Smartphone Cases at eBay: from $5

New
eBay · 1 hr ago
from $5
free shipping
OtterBox charges around $50 for many of these cases (the pictured case has a $55 list price), so you're saving up to 90% on hundreds of styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- Add three items to your cart to get an extra 5% off your order.
- Many of these are certified refurbs, and come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Warranty information is on the product pages in any case.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone X/XS in Love Triangle for $7.95 ($2 less than new).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cell Phone Cases at Amazon
up to 63% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on 12 cases and screen protectors, with prices starting from
$9 $15. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector for
$14.91$23.99 ($16 off).
eBay · 1 day ago
Apple Sale at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Bose Outlet at eBay
Up to 50% off + extra 15% off
free shipping
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
eBay · 1 day ago
Superdry Women's Swim Sale at eBay
Deals from $11
free shipping
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
eBay · 4 days ago
Speck LootLock Stick-On Wallet for Most Smartphones
$3.99 $15
free shipping
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
Features
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Sign In or Register