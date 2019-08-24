Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2019-08-24
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx XTD Extended Reach Screwdriver for $19.99. That falls to $16.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $22 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in original packaging, and the best deal we've seen for this screwdriver in any condition. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Electric Chainsaw with Extension Handle for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Household-US via Amazon offers its Tacklife 20-Piece Power Nut Driver Bit Set for $14.97. Coupon code "8XKF9UFV" drops the price to $7.93. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $200. In-cart, it drops to $170 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $170 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Moto G5 Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Lunar Gray for $67.99. That drops to $57.79 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx PowerShare 20-volt Trimmer / Edger and Blower Kit for the in-cart price of $67.15 with free shipping. That's $7 under our expired mention from six days ago and $117 less than a new kit. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx GT Revolution 20V PowerShare Electric String Trimmer/Edger for $89. In-cart, it drops to $75.65. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $33. In cart, that drops to $28.05. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $12 less than buying new. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 3-in-1 Electric Turbine Fusion Leaf Blower / Mulcher / Vacuum for $59. That drops to $50.15 in cart. With free shipping, that's slightly below our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $24.) Buy Now
