eBay · 39 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Turbine 600 12A Corded Leaf Blower
$34 $60
free shipping

That's $16 less than buying a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop it to $33.99.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Although this item is new, it will ship in a plain brown box.
Features
  • 600 cubic feet per minute
  • 2 speeds
  • extension cord retainer
  • Model: WG520
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 39 min ago
