eBay · 54 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Sidekick Portable Work Table
$40 $80
free shipping

That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay
  • Use "POWERTEN" to get this deal.
  • Folds for transport
  • Measures 32" x 24" x 24" when assembled
  • Supports up to 300 lbs.
  • Detachable metal legs
  • Published 54 min ago
