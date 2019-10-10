Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw it for $8 less last week. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
Worx via eBay offers the Worx 4-volt Cordless ZipSnip Cutting Tool for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3, although most charge around $36 or more. Buy Now at eBay
It's $25 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $121 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
It's mostly lights... Shop Now at Amazon
In all, 29 items are discounted. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most sellers charge over $65. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the second-lowest price we've seen and $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
