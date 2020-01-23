Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Worx Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse
$74 $145
free shipping

That's $1 under our Black Friday mention and $16 less than the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • To get this deal, use code "PLUGGEDIN".
  • includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
  • Model: WX051
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
