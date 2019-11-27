Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse
$72 $90
free shipping

That's $18 under our January mention and $27 less than the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Discount applies in-cart.
  • A 3-year warranty is provided, but it tis unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
  • Model: WX051
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register