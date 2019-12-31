Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Open-Box Worx 20V MaxLithium Powershare Advanced Intelligend LED Cordless Drill
$59 $140
free shipping

That's $36 less than what Amazon charges for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop it to $59.49.
  • While the tool is new, it will be boxed in a plain brown box.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes the drill, double-ended bit, 20V battery, and charger
  • Model: WX178L
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
