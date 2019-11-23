Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Open-Box Worx 20V MaxLithium Cordless Impact Driver
$54 $160
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by at least $55. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies (1-year for the battery).
  • This item may be missing the original packaging.
Features
  • holds a charge for up to 18 months
  • 950 in.-lbs. of torque
  • LED work light
  • 20-volt battery and charger
  • Model: WX290L
