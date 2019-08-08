New
Open-Box Worx 20V Max Blower / Sweeper
$50 $180
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 less than our open-box mention from a year ago, and $26 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now

  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies
  • 120mph airflow velocity
  • charger
  • 8 attachments
