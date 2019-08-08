- Create an Account or Login
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 less than our open-box mention from a year ago, and $26 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tid with last week's mention at $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Watering Controller for $45.69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although it was $10 less in April. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bully Tools 48" Soil Probe for $22.43 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
