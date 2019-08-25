Personalize your DealNews Experience
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $99. In-cart, it drops to $84.15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $48 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $54.49. In-cart it drops to $46.32. With free shipping, that's $33 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx XTD Extended Reach Screwdriver for $19.99. That falls to $16.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $22 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in original packaging, and the best deal we've seen for this screwdriver in any condition. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the open-box Worx 20-volt Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $67.99. That falls to $57.79 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $82 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it refurbished with accessories for just $3 less two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 20-volt Cordless 4-Piece Ai Drill Kit for $110. In-cart that drops to $93.50. With free shipping, that's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 25% off a selection of outdoor power and storage equipment. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 3-in-1 Electric Turbine Fusion Leaf Blower / Mulcher / Vacuum for $59. That drops to $50.15 in cart. With free shipping, that's slightly below our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $24.) Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $33. In cart, that drops to $28.05. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $12 less than buying new. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Electric Chainsaw with Extension Handle for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx GT Revolution 20V PowerShare Electric String Trimmer/Edger for $89. In-cart, it drops to $75.65. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
