Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Open-Box Worx 2x20V 17" 4Ah Cordless Lawn Mower w/ Mulching & Intellicut
$237 $279
free shipping

That's $63 off list and the best price we could find. (You'd pay at least $250 for one sealed in original packaging.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay with a 3-year warranty.
  • Tool is new but has been reboxed in plain brown box.
Features
  • Includes 2 20V 4.0Ah PowerShare batteries and dual port charger
  • 16" cutting width
  • cuts 1/8 acre per charge
  • Model: WG743
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/12/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register